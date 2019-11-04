PHOENIX — Testimony is underway in a federal lawsuit stemming from a dispute over less than $5 worth of lottery tickets.

Martha "Marti" Winkler's lawsuit alleges negligence, excessive use of force and violations of her civil rights by Phoenix police.

In July of 2014, Winkler went to the Circle K at 7th Street and Bethany Home Road to buy lottery tickets. The trip would end with four fractures in her skull.

Court documents say she intended to buy $3 worth of lottery tickets. However, the cashier rang her up for $4. According to the documents, the cashier claimed Winkler said: "I wanted the $2 lottery tickets, you stupid idiot."

The mistake was corrected, but Winkler then called the off-site manager. When no help was provided, Winkler called 911.

She didn't call just once. Court records show around seven 911 calls coming from Winkler.

In testimony Wednesday, Winkler said she also asked "several" other people at the Circle K to call 911 on her behalf.

Court documents tell the two sides of the tale.

Phoenix officer Jason Gillepse arrived at the responding to a trespassing call from Circle K.

In a lawsuit, Marti says officer Gillespie shouted at her, “What’s all this about?”

And after backing away in terror, the lawsuit said Gillespie grabbed and violently twisted her while pushing her forward. Winkler's lawsuit claims she has no memory what happened after.

The next memory Winkler had was waking up in the hospital.

The lawsuit says she suffered four fractures to her skull as a result of the alleged excessive use of force by officer Gillespie.

Police tell a different tale, one of a woman upset enough to call 911 when no crime had been committed and who harassed those at the Circle K.

According to court documents, police say Winkler threw her hands back and twisted, resisting arrest when the officer grabbed her wrist.

When Officer Gillespie attempted to place her on the ground, she lost her balance, hitting her head on the asphalt of the parking lot, the police report says.