Disgruntled former employee causes lockdown at a Mesa school

The former employee threatened to shoot the school's janitor on Monday.

MESA, Ariz. — Authorities say a high school in Mesa was put on lockdown after a former employee threatened to shoot a janitor.

Mesa police say the Eastmark High school resource officer learned that a former cafeteria worker verbally threatened to shoot the janitor in the parking lot Monday.

They say the ex-employee also is accused of spitting on the school’s cafeteria manager. Police say the disgruntled former employee had recently been let go by the high school.

After the lockdown, police say the cafeteria manager wanted to press charges while the janitor declined. Because of that, police have recommended aggravated assault charges against the former employee along with disrupting an educational institution.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

What is the Valley?:

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

Maricopa

Casa Grande

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.