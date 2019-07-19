Editor's note: The video above from Thursday night describes what happened to Jim Boerner.

MESA, Ariz. - The disabled Mesa veteran whose home was sold out from under him last month will be allowed to stay in the home, under a deal that is expected to be announced later Friday by Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery, 12 News has learned.

Deputy County Treasurer Ron Bellus told 12 News the agreement was reached Friday morning.

Lester Payne, the home's owner, told 12 News that the County Treasurer's Office would be buying the home. He would not disclose the price. "We're signing a non-disclosure agreement," Payne said.

Jim Boerner, the veteran who lost his home, told 12 News he wasn't aware of any agreement yet.

Boerner's story prompted a public outcry after it was revealed that his home was auctioned off without his knowledge because of an unpaid $236 tax bill.

Late this week, the treasurer's office, which handles tax bills, and the Maricopa County sheriff's office, asked Montgomery if he could figure out a way to undo the sheriff's auction that resulted in the sale of Boerner's mobile home to Payne for $4,400.

Boerner believed his days in his Mesa home were numbered—after getting a notice from the Maricopa County Treasurer’s Office that his home would be auctioned off if he didn’t pay his back taxes by June 30.

Boerner made a payment on June 13, but on June 20, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office auctioned off his home.

The county treasurer’s office said the sheriff’s office was to blame, but MCSO said it didn’t know Boerner made a payment.

The sheriff’s office asked the county attorney’s office if there is any legal way to reverse the sale.

