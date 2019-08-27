PHOENIX — Editor's note: the above video is from 12 News newscast on July 19.

A disabled Mesa veteran whose house was sold out from under him is suing the Maricopa County sheriff and treasurer to get it back.

But it doesn't appear the county officials will fight the lawsuit.

U.S. Air Force vet Jim Boerner is asking a judge to void the sheriff's sale of his home in June because he never received proper notice of the sale.

A series of miscommunications resulted in the sheriff's office selling the home at auction on June 20, even though the treasurer's office said Boerner had until June 30 to pay his 2018 tax balance of $236.

Boerner remains in the east Mesa home, despite the threat of possible eviction.

"I'm super optimistic," Boerner said Tuesday after the lawsuit was filed. "The indications from the very beginning were we had to take this step."

The lawsuit comes a month after Maricopa County officials, including Sheriff Paul Penzone and Treasurer Royce Flora, said they had struck a deal to keep Boerner in the home for good.

County Attorney Bill Montgomery said at the time that Boerner would get legal support in his fight against the home's new owner.

"We won't fight (the lawsuit). We're in support," Ron Bellus, spokesman for the treasurer's office, said Tuesday. "From the get-go, we thought the sale was unnecessary and we wanted Mr. Boerner to get his home back."

A spokesman for the sheriff's office declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

According to the lawsuit, "neither MCSO nor the treasurer's office has offered to void the sale, and, in fact, they believe they are powerless to do so."

Bellus said county officials had agreed in July that Boerner could sue them to get the home back.

Amanda Steele, spokeswoman for Montgomery, said via email Tuesday, "We have been in contact with counsel for Mr. Boerner and anticipated this lawsuit. While unable to comment directly on the suit itself, as previously stated, it is the goal of county officials to assist Mr. Boerner with remaining in his home."

The suit asks the court to let Boerner regain ownership by paying outstanding taxes, interest and costs.

Boerner is now being represented at no cost by Cory Braddock, an attorney with the top-tier Phoenix law firm of Snell & Wilmer.

Last month, Boerner filed a separate lawsuit against the home's new owner, a company called Advanced Dynamic Energy.

A company representative, Lester Payne, bought the home at auction for $4,400.

According to the Arizona Republic, Payne has at various times demanded $26,000, $30,000 and $52,000 from Boerner, based on text messages to Boerner.