PHOENIX — After being tested for more than a year, digital license plates are now available as an option in Arizona, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

But ordering one will set you back about $500.

PREVIOUSLY: ADOT Testing digital license plates

The Rplate Digital License Plates are LTE wireless connected devices similar to a tablet.

The license plate number is constantly displayed, and it also allows for added messages like “stolen,” “invalid” or customized messages below the number.

You also have to renew a yearly subscription to the Rplate app, which allows you to customize your license plate message, track your vehicle and renew your vehicle registration without going to the MVD.

According to Reviver Auto, that subscription costs about $99 per year.

Rplate also requires professional installation, which will likely be yet another fee.

While the use of Rplate is now authorized by ADOT and the Arizona Department of Public Safety, it’s not available at MVD or authorized third-party offices, ADOT said.

The digital license plates are currently only available for Arizona and California and can only be purchased online.