Two country superstars are scheduled to perform at the Coors Light Birds Nest for the Waste Management Phoenix Open in January 2020.

Tickets for performances by Dierks Bentley and Miranda Lambert go on sale Friday. Tickets will be available online starting at 9 a.m.

Other artists have not been announced, but the lineup is typically a mix of country, pop and hip-hop artists and groups.

Bentley appeared at the Birds Nest in 2016. The "What Was I Thinkin'" singer is from Mesa.

This will be Lambert's first appearance at the Birds Nest. Her song “House that Built Me" was just named the Academy of Country Music Song of the Decade.

The Coors Light Birds Nest is presented by the Ak-Chin Indian Community.