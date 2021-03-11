Did you know Phoenix used to have 'Bellhop Races?'

The fastest and strongest employees from the Valley's hotels reportedly competed in the event in the 1950s. Here's how the event came to be.

PHOENIX — I was today years old when I found out "Bellhop Races" were once held in the Phoenix area. A recent Facebook post from the City of Phoenix posted the little-known history.

According to the post, someone came up with the idea of a "Bellhop Race" where hotels from across the Valley had their fastest and strongest employees compete in public races. These trials took place on Central Avenue during the 1950s and the entrants lugged real luggage.

It was an interesting entertainment option as the bellhops looked to prove who was the fleetest of them all. Historian Steve Schumacher contributed the image and details for the post.

Take a look at the photo below.

The photo gives us a great glimpse at life back then and shows some of the culture you could find back in that era.

