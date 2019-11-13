PHOENIX — An emergency alert came to the phones of those in Maricopa County on Wednesday at noon.

The alert stated: "THIS IS A TEST OF MARICOPA COUNTY WIRELESS EMERGENCY ALERT SYSTEM. NO ACTION IS REQUIRED."

The testing will activate the sirens and send a notification again to phones at 12:30 p.m. to ensure operability of both systems.

The emergency test was for the Palo Verde Generating Station (PVGS), a nuclear power plant located in Tonopah.

The siren system is part of the "Alert and Notification System" required by federal regulations.

Testing of the siren system is required by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

For more information, you can contact the Maricopa County Department of Emergency Management at 602-273-1411 or visit ready.maricopa.gov.