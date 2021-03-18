'Devastating': Apache Junction officer recovering in hospital after shootout with suspects

AJPD Chief Thomas Kelly says Officer Brian Brugman is the first Apache Junction officer shot in the line of duty since the 1990’s.

An Apache Junction officer shot in the line of duty after a shootout with suspects is still in the hospital.

Officer Brian Brugman is expected to be okay, although Apache Junction Police Chief Thomas Kelly says it will likely be a long road to recovery.

Chief Kelly says Officer Brugman was shot in the neck and is expected to have more surgeries ahead. Brugman is a 4-year veteran with AJPD, who recently got a promotion to motorcycle officer.

Kelly summed up Tuesday's scene in one word: devastating.

"He’s referred to here as the gentle giant," Kelly says of Officer Brugman. "Everybody is doing better than expected but he’s still in critical condition."

This chaos unfolding Tuesday afternoon when police spotted a suspected stolen vehicle, the second time they tried to stop it this week. Surveillance footage from across the street shows the moments several officers rush in to swarm the truck.

When officers approached, police say the truck tried to run them over then crashed into the smoke shop. At that point officers opened fire and police say the suspects fired back.

"My heart sank," says Layton City Officer M. Harris in Utah. "The first thing I thought - the location of his injury. I just don’t understand how he’s doing okay."

Officer Harris says she attended the Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Training Center with Officer Brugman and was instantly worried for her friend when she heard what happened.

"It really broke my heart to hear that it was Brian," she said over Zoom.

One of the suspects was also injured and taken to the hospital. The other suspect was taken into custody. DPS took over the officer-involved shooting investigation and the names of the suspects haven't been released at this time. Apache Junction police say at least one has a prior record.

Chief Kelly says Brugman is the first Apache Junction officer shot in the line of duty since the 1990’s. Kelly adds that Officer Brugman has been responsive to his family in the hospital and says Brugman is following in his father's footsteps. Kelly says his father was an officer for Chandler Police and served as a chief in Gilbert and Safford.