A detention officer has life-threatening injuries after he was attacked at a jail Tuesday.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says one of their officers was attacked at Lower Buckeye Jail.

The officer is in critical condition at a hospital, according to MCSO.

"At this time, due to the complexities of the investigation and out of respect to family members, MCSO will be restricting the release of any additional details," MCSO tweeted Tuesday afternoon.