The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detention officer who died Wednesday after he was attacked by an inmate the day before will be taken to the medical examiner's office on Saturday.

Gene Lee's body will be transported from Banner Health Medical Center to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office, the sheriff's office announced Friday.

The procession is scheduled to begin around 9 a.m. Tune to 12 News' Facebook for a live stream of the procession.

Below is the procession route, as provided by the sheriff's office:

Lee, a 6-year veteran of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, was allegedly attacked by inmate Daniel Davitt while on patrol at Lower Buckeye Jail on Tuesday.

Davitt grabbed Lee by the throat and swept his legs out from under him, causing his head to hit the floor, officials said.

Lee died of his injuries on Wednesday. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his death, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff Paul Penzone spoke to 12 News about the incident on Thursday.

“The worst day for a head of office is the day your employee dies in the line of duty, but that pales in comparison to the worst day for his widow," Sheriff Paul Penzone said.

Lee's death marked the first time the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has lost a detention officer.

Penzone, along with the Maricopa County Law Enforcement Association, the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association and the Arizona Police Association, will hold a benefit BBQ to support Lees' family.

The event will be held at the PLEA office at 1102 W. Adams St. from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 5. Burgers, hot dogs, chips and other foods will be served.