PHOENIX — Detectives need help to identify a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that happened early July near 23rd and Dunlap avenues.

Police said Steven Hoffman was on the sidewalk on the south side of Dunlap Avenue with his friend after shortly before 12:30 a.m. on July 2 when a vehicle traveling eastbound deviated from the road, hit Hoffman and then fled the scene.

Hoffman died at the scene, police said.

Detectives believe the vehicle involved is a 2002 dark green Ford Expedition.

Anyone with information on the incident, contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.