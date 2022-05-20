Detectives investigating infant's death near Queen Creek

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said the 3-month-old girl was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries and later died.

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is in the midst of investigating the death of a 3-month-old girl.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Rittenhouse and Sossaman roads Friday morning at about 9:45 a.m. for reports of an unresponsive child.

The infant received life-saving measures and was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. The child later died, MCSO said.

Detectives are in the process of investigating the child's death and MCSO has not released any further details regarding how the infant died.

