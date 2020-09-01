PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired on December 30.

A Desert Vista High School basketball coach has been reinstated after an online petition to save his job took off.

School officials previously recommended firing Coach Gino Crump after he was caught on camera shoving and grabbing one of his players after a December 13 game against Phoenix St. Mary's.

The video led to an investigation and Crump being put on administrative leave, but some parents said it doesn't tell the whole story.

PREVIOUSLY: School recommends Desert Vista basketball coach be fired after incident with player after game

Carolynn White, one of the parents who started the petition to keep Crump as coach, said the video shows Crump trying to stop a fight between the two teams.

Tempe Union High School District was scheduled to make a final decision about Crump's job on January 15, but officials confirmed Wednesday Crump had been reinstated.

The district said in a statement:

"After careful consideration and discussion with administration at Desert Vista High School, the decision was made to reinstate Mr. Crump earlier this afternoon."

RELATED: Petition for Desert Vista basketball coach to keep job takes off

MORE: Video: Fight involving players, spectators breaks out at high school basketball game