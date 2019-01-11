A shopping mall in north Phoenix will soon allow patrons to walk around the complex with a drink in their hand, thanks to a recent law signed by Gov. Doug Ducey.

Starting this weekend, Desert Ridge Marketplace will allow guests (who are of legal age) to buy beer, wine or cocktails from a mobile bar outside Copper Blues Live and walk throughout the center.

Copper Blues Live will be the only location at Desert Ridge where people can buy alcohol then walk outside.

According to a recent press release, the hours of operation that will go into effect this weekend will be 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday, noon to midnight on Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Construction is currently underway for a permanent bar/kiosk outside of Copper Blues Live that will be called the Copper Cantina. It is expected to open in January.

The law signed by Ducey several months ago allows certain retail properties that qualify for the three-year pilot program to grant one of its existing bars or restaurants permission to serve alcohol outside of its establishment.

But it's a lot more complicated than it seems: The plan must first be approved by the city in which the shopping center is located – so in this case, Phoenix – then by Director John Cocca of the Arizona Department of Liquor.

Desert Ridge Marketplace will be the first shopping center in the state to provide this experience. Tempe Marketplace, another shopping center also owned by Vestar, is in the process of seeking approvals to offer the same amenity.

According to House Bill 2281, the legislation signed into law by Ducey, up to 10 shopping centers that are more than 400,000-square-feet may apply for the program.