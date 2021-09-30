Descent down mineshafts turn up nothing in search for Daniel Robinson

The 24-year-old geologist has not been seen since June and Buckeye police have begun looking down deep mineshafts for any clues tied to Robinson's whereabouts.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The Buckeye Police Department has begun looking down old mineshafts for any trace of Daniel Robinson, the missing geologist who hasn't been seen since leaving a remote worksite on June 23.

The 24-year-old's car was found abandoned a month later in a ravine. The airbags in the vehicle had been deployed and officials said evidence showed Robinson was wearing his seatbelt at the time his Jeep crashed.

No sign of Robinson has surfaced in the last couple of months and his family continues to organize searches around Buckeye's desert areas.

Buckeye police said investigators have been conducting "targeted searches" this week at locations where volunteers reported search dogs detecting something suspicious. Searches in those areas didn't yield any new information, police said.

On Thursday, Buckeye police said investigators used robotic technology to check two mineshafts -- one of which was nearly 75 feet deep -- for any trace of Robinson.

**UPDATE ON DANIEL ROBINSON CASE**

Buckeye Police conducted targeted searches this week in efforts to locate Daniel Robinson who has been missing since June 23rd. pic.twitter.com/mKDoLvH4k7 — Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) September 30, 2021

Investigators said their searches didn't turn up anything and encouraged the public to call 623-349-6400 with any new information concerning Robinson.

Robinson's family has been critical of Buckeye police and the agency's handling of the case. They've hired a private investigator who has questioned some of the theories investigators have drawn regarding Robinson's disappearance.

The family has created a website for individuals interested in volunteering to help search for Robinson.

Where is Daniel Robinson