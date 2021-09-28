Deputies seeking home security video related to San Tan Valley teen's death

The request comes after video surfaced of a man unaffiliated with the sheriff's office going door-to-door asking for security footage of the shooting.

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is asking that any home security footage related to an ongoing murder investigation in San Tan Valley be sent to them.

The request comes after video surfaced of a man unaffiliated with the sheriff's office going door-to-door asking for security footage of the shooting.

The man had been asking to look at videos recorded on the day 15-year-old Joshua McCoy was gunned down at a residence near Bella Vista Road and Appalachian Trail, the sheriff's office said.

PCSO said the man is not affiliated with the homicide investigation and encouraged residents to call 520-866-5111 with any relevant information tied to McCoy's death.

The 15-year-old was found dead on Sunday and PCSO said the homicide appears to be an isolated incident.

McCoy's family is collecting donations through GoFundMe to cover the teenager's funeral expenses.

