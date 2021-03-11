Deputies searching for 9-year-old boy who ran away from Pinal County home

Hunter Cauley, 9, was last seen at his San Tan Valley home in the evening when the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said he left by himself.

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — A search is on for a young boy who ran away from his home in Pinal County on Monday.

Hunter Cauley, 9, was last seen at his San Tan Valley home in the evening when the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said he left by himself.

Deputies said Hunter is about 4-foot-7, about 75 pounds and with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green camouflage jacket and a camouflage backpack.

Call authorities at 520-866-5111 with any information about his location.

