Deputies search for man missing in Lake Pleasant

The man jumped off the boat without a life vest to cool off. He went under water and did not resurface, according to the MCSO.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Authorities are searching for a man that went under water and has not resurfaced at Lake Pleasant Saturday evening.

Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the lake north of the Castle Creek boat ramp around 6:30 p.m.

Earlier this summer, there were six weekends in a row where people died in incidents at the lake.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12 News for updates.

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four-sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch