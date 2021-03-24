Deputies: 2 in critical condition after suspect lights rural Maricopa County home on fire

The fire happened inside a home near 91st Avenue and Nahalia Drive, which is west of Maricopa and south of Goodyear.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Two people were rushed to a hospital with severe injuries after they were found inside a rural Maricopa County home that authorities say was lit on fire on Tuesday night.

The fire happened inside a home near 91st Avenue and Nahalia Road, which is about 14 miles west of Maricopa and south of Goodyear.

Sheriff's deputies say some sort of dispute between three people violently escalated and ended with one of them setting the home on fire.

The two victims were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the argument and the relationship between the three people is under investigation.

The suspect has been arrested.

Deputies say the home is a total loss.