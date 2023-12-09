Department of Defense visits ASU for massive recruiting event as rejected recruit seeks change

The United States Department of Defense is at Arizona State University on Tuesday and Wednesday for a massive recruiting event.

PEORIA, Ariz. — The United States Department of Defense (DOD) is in town for a massive recruitment effort at Arizona State University (ASU).

The "Taking the Pentagon to the People" program visits a limited number of universities each year.

DOD Director for EEO Outreach and Special Emphasis Programs Charmane Johnson said ASU was chosen this year based on the University's large Hispanic population.

"It's about ensuring representation and bridging gaps," Johnson said.

The program brought more than 20 recruiters from both uniform and civilian sectors to the ASU West campus on Tuesday.

More than 700 job opportunities are available.

Johnson told 12News the DOD is seeking diverse candidates who are eager to serve.

She said they're finding graduates are not pursuing public service at the same rate they used to.

"We have recruitment challenges," Johnson said. "We're trying to figure out how to best market to those individuals, to help them understand that public service is a noble undertaking."

Noah Gorichs told 12News he has a desire to serve with the United States Coast Guard, but his medical history is keeping him from enlisting.

“The recruiter called me and he said that the medical examiner recommends waiting a year before considering a waiver," Gorichs said.

Gorichs said the doctor told him he would need five waivers, including two for seeking treatment for depression in 2020 and the medication prescribed to treat it.

He said his ability to serve shouldn't be based on past conditions.

"I feel like it's almost discriminatory because it's my medical history," Gorichs said.

An Air Force Reserves recruiter, unrelated to Gorichs' case, said military medical examinations are meant to be thorough.

"We require people to be fully mission capable and fully mission deployable," Michael Fewell said. "That's just to make sure we're enlisting healthy individuals, so there won't be any issues down the line."

He said the guidelines are in place for a reason, but there are studies being done to better understand the issue.

"The investigations are a lot more in-depth now. We've come across some very good trends and some not very good trends, and we're doing a lot of research to help configure that," Fewell said.

There's a recent push from senators for the DOD to enlist recruits who've sought mental health care.

Gorichs said any future changes to the guidelines will likely be too late for him.

“What am I supposed to do for a year and a half while I wait," Gorichs said. "I need to work... I'd be less inclined to leave my current career to go and join the military."

The Taking the Pentagon to the People program continues on Wednesday at the ASU Tempe campus.

