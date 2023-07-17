Arizona mother opens her home to foster kids, says there's more to be done

The Arizona Department of Child Safety website states there are 14,000 children in foster care right now but there is a severe shortage of licensed foster families.

PHOENIX — Anna Barrios has been fostering Arizona children for more than a decade.

It all started when her own kids grew up and left the family home. "I had that empty nest syndrome, so I decided to foster children," she recalled. “It affected me tremendously because I realized there's a need out there."

She and her husband Adam found their passion in helping kids and started Roman Home to continue fostering more children.

"I decided to open more homes. I open a home every year. And currently, I have 5 homes helping 37 youth through my home," Barrios stated.

Her help has made a difference for young men like Preston Wilkins, 23, who came to Roman Home when he was in the foster care system.

"When I was with them at sixteen, it was very important, and I could have gone either way. And they made sure that I really went down that good path," Wilkins said.

The Barrios have helped countless boys graduate high school. And Wilkins says they help set them all up for success beyond that.

"Being able to have that support and being able to learn how to be an adult when it was time to leave," was priceless according to Wilkins. He said they helped him apply for college, learn to budget and file taxes, and even find an apartment.

The Barrios try to show them how much these boys matter. They've gone on trips, had incredible Christmas presents and unforgettable experiences. But the most impactful moments, are the simple ones for some of the boys.

Christopher Belzner was one of those boys. The now 19-year-old said after having been to other group homes, he knew something felt different at Roman Home. "Actually, my first week I realized they really cared," he recalled.

He said something as simple as listening can make a huge impact, as it did for him. "Say I got suspended from school they would tell me like 'Hey we're going to work through this and we're going to put you on the right track,” he remembered.

Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) numbers show for every licensed foster family, there are five children who need care. The need is very great.

Anna wants others to step up too, and show Arizona kids the care they need saying, “It takes all of us coming together as a community to make a difference in the lives of these children who so need that love and support."

Roman Home is scheduled to open a 6th location by August 2023.

For information on fostering Arizona children or how to get started visit DCS.AZ.GOV/FOSTER.

