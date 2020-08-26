Demonstration against police brutality held in downtown Phoenix

Families of people killed by the Phoenix Police Department will speak at the demonstration and a march is expected to begin around 6 p.m.

PHOENIX — A protest against police brutality is being held in downtown Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.

The death of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin has sparked yet another nationwide furor against racial injustice.

Blake, a 29-year-old Black man accused of domestic violence, was shot by Kenosha police as he walked away from officers.

The protests come just months after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The event in Phoenix was organized by Black Lives Matter and other advocacy groups.