Delivery driver accused of flashing genitals at Goodwill worker

Court records show the defendant admitted to having a "fetish" for exposing himself in public.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A Valley delivery driver is facing criminal charges after a Goodwill employee in Goodyear accused them of indecent exposure.

Court records show Zachary Jackson, 27, was detained Thursday on suspicion of flashing his genitals while making a delivery to a Goodwill store near Van Buren Street and Litchfield Road.

A store employee told police Jackson allegedly unzipped his pants and exposed himself as he handed a delivery receipt to her. Surveillance cameras captured the incident.

The employee told police she was "offended, alarmed, and completely shocked" by the incident, court records show.

Because Jackson's name was on the delivery receipt, police easily tracked him down and questioned him about the encounter. The suspect allegedly claimed the exposure was an accident before disclosing the act may have been intentional, records show.

"Zachary explained it was a fetish where he wanted to be seen," police wrote in a report.

