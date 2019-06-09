GILBERT, Arizona — Jed Judd feels violated after the Arizona Humane Society and Gilbert Police Department seized 166 rabbits from his backyard.

"Made me paranoid. Every time someone knocks on the door I think it's that stupid humane society women back out here to give me trouble," he said.

The woman Judd is not so eloquently referring to is Ruthie Jesus. The field operations supervisor with the Arizona Humane Society personally inspected Judd's backyard a few weeks ago and decided his rabbits were in dire need of help.

"They were kept in a very small area. Very dark, very dimly lit and the smell was intense," Jesus said.

RELATED: More than 160 rabbits living in 'horrific conditions' rescued from Gilbert home

A judge issued a warrant for the seizure of more than 160 rabbits as well as and order to destroy Judd's cages.

"The replacement value for my cages was over $6,000," Judd said.

Arizona Humane Society

Judd sells rabbits as pets on Craigslist but also has clients who buy them for their meat. It is not illegal to raise rabbits as a food source in Arizona, but Judd feels targeted because of the stigma surrounding his business.

"There are some who don't like people like me that raise rabbits for meat," he said.

The Gilbert Police Department is waiting on medical reports for the rabbits to decide if they want to press animal cruelty charges. Judd says he plans to fight those charges if need be.