PHOENIX - It's a busy street with a blaring bulletin, bad words written across the American flag.

A mural that’s been painted on a Valley fence for decades has been defaced. Someone turned a patriotic symbol into a political message, one that some neighbors living near 40th Street and Cactus Road don't agree with, regardless of their political preference.

"The flag doesn't have anything to do with one individual it's about the actual nation and it's sad that people are attacking the flag for the administration or one person," Damon, a resident in the area, said.

Neighbors like Damon living near Paradise Valley can't believe someone would deface a patriotic symbol.

"If somebody has a flag up it should be their property their flag, everyone should respect that, have their freedom to fly their flag or have it on their wall," he said.

He says it's just one more divide this country doesn't need.

"Everybody that's in this country needs to come together and not be separated for any one reason," he said.

The spray-painted words prompt negativity in a world that Damon says needs optimism.

"It continues the hatred and other people react to that and it's not helping anything," Damon said.

Damon says neighbors are likely going to put out decorations for the Fourth of July and hopefully hate will take a back seat to America's birthday.

"Finding a way to actually come together and not attack each other, our government's not exactly working together so I think all the people need to find a way to work together," he said.