Death of 90-year-old man left in van outside Mesa care facility ruled as accidental

Officials listed the man's cause of death as environmental heat exposure.

The death of a 90-year-old man who was left in a van outside of a care facility overnight has been ruled as accidental, the Maricopa Medical Examiner's Office said Monday.

The medical examiner reported Lawrence Bearse's cause of death to be environmental heat exposure.

Bearse died on July 22 after police said he was left in a van outside of Canyon Winds Senior Assisted Living Facility near McDowell Road and Ridgecrest in Mesa.

Officers found the elderly man dead inside a transport van outside the building. The worker told police that a resident was left inside for reasons that are under investigation.

An investigation into Bearse's death was launched by the late former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods in August. As Attorney General, Woods led investigations into a number of cases involving elder care.

The Arizona Department of Health Services has also launched an investigation into Canyon Winds.

According to his family, Bearse was taken to a doctor's appointment by staff at Canyon Winds on July 21. However, he was left inside the transport van apparently overnight.

On July 22 around 11 a.m., Bearse's wife of 67 years showed up to visit him but staff didn't know where he was.

They found Lawrence still in the transport van, he had passed away.

According to ADHS data, the state last inspected the Mesa facility in May and cited Canyon Winds twice. One citation was for failing to administer some residents the proper medication. A second citation was issued for failing to ensure fire extinguishers were up to date.

