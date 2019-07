FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. — Authorities were on the scene of a deadly shooting in Fountain Hills, Tuesday morning.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, authorities found a man shot at a home near Blackcard Drive and Glenbrook Boulevard.

Homicide detectives were on scene throughout the early hours of the morning.

Investigators have released few details about the circumstances surrounding the death. And the identity of the man has not been released.

The shooting is under investigation.