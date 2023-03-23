Deadly fire reported at aerospace company in Mesa

A person was found deceased after a small fire was extinguished Thursday morning in Mesa, officials say.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MESA, Ariz. — A flash fire reported at an aerospace company in Mesa resulted in a fatality Thursday morning, officials said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the area of Higley and Thomas roads early Thursday morning, where security led them inside to the site of a small fire.

Mesa firefighters extinguished the fire and located an individual who had died. Information about the deceased has not been disclosed.

The property where firefighters were dispatched is owned by Nammo Talley Inc., which produces aerospace and defense products.

Mesa fire said the fire is still under investigation and could not yet say how it may have started.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.