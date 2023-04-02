Man killed in south Phoenix crash

The two-vehicle crash happened Sunday afternoon on 7th Street, near University Drive, according to police.

PHOENIX — A man died in a crash in south Phoenix Sunday afternoon, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

According to police, the two-vehicle crash happened before 2:45 p.m. on 7th Street, near University Drive.

Police have identified the man who died as Umi Dalla, 31.

The fire department tried to save Dalla, but he was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, police said.

"Dalla was heading southbound on 7th Street in his vehicle when he crossed the center line and drove onto the northbound lanes," police said. "Dalla’s vehicle then collided with the second vehicle that was heading northbound on 7th Street."

The driver of the other vehicle has non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

