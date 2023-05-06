Police investigating fatal crash in Queen Creek

Police said the crash happened near Ocotillo Road and 195th Street.

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — Police are investigating a deadly crash in Queen Creek Monday night, according to authorities.

Officials with the Queen Creek Police Department said the crash happened near Ocotillo Road and 195th Street.

Police said commuters should avoid the area while officers work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates

