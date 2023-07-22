Deadly crash in northbound lanes of Loop 101 in Tempe

​ADOT said the crash happened Saturday evening.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A deadly crash has closed the northbound lanes of Loop 101 near University Drive in Tempe, according to the Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the crash happened Saturday evening and involved multiple vehicles including a motorcycle.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the closure is due to a crash at milepost 53.

Drivers should seek an alternate route and expect delays, according to ADOT.

There is no estimated time to reopen the northbound lanes.

ADOT said the southbound lanes are unaffected.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

*CLOSURE*



Loop 101 Price northbound is closed at University.



The closure is due to a crash at milepost 53.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/resX0Mvy9R — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 23, 2023

