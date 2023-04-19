Motorcyclist killed in west Phoenix crash

Police said the crash happened near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road Wednesday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in west Phoenix Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Phoenix Police Department said the crash involved a motorcycle and a second vehicle happened near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road at around 2 p.m.

"Preliminary information suggests that the vehicle involved was traveling southbound on 51st Avenue while the motorcycle involved was traveling northbound. The vehicle turned left in front of the motorcycle, at which time the motorcycle struck the vehicle," the police department said in a news release.

The motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, where he died, according to police. His name has not been released.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.