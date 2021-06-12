Fire department finds body of woman inside on-fire Phoenix home

Another woman was transported to a local hospital in stable condition for minor smoke inhalation during the fire, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

PHOENIX — The body of a woman was found as firefighters were trying to contain a house fire in Phoenix Saturday morning, the city's fire department said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home near the intersection of Carolina Drive and 63rd Street after getting reports of smoke coming from a bedroom window, fire officials said. Crews extended hose lines and began a search and rescue when they arrived at the scene.

The woman's body, which has not yet been identified, was found during the search and rescue operation, firefighters said. The department's Fire Investigation Task Force and the Phoenix Police Department will be investigating the death.

A second woman was transported to a local hospital in stable condition for minor smoke inhalation during the fire, the Phoenix Fire Department said. The identity of the second woman has also not been released.

This is a developing story. Tune into 12 News for the latest information.

Get Up To Speed