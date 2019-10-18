GLENDALE, Ariz. — A dead animal that appeared to be a dog was found in a plastic bag Thursday afternoon, Glendale police said.

A news reporter found the dog in the area of 83rd and Orangewood avenues, according to police.

Police said they could not confirm whether they’d received other reports of dead animals found in the area.

If you know of anyone who called police about the discoveries and have specific dates and times, call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000 so they can connect up the reports.