Body found by ADOT worker near I-10 in Buckeye

DPS said that the body was discovered near the highway in Buckeye on Wednesday morning.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is currently investigating a body that was found near an I-10 on-ramp in Buckeye Wednesday morning.

Information is scarce at this time, but early reports indicate that an Arizona Department of Transportation contractor, who was cleaning the area, discovered the body sometime before noon.

The body was located near I-10 and Watson Road and has only been identified as an unknown male.

The on-ramp is currently closed, DPS said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

>> VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL: Empleado de ADOT encuentra cuerpo cerca de I-10 y Watson

