Dead body found in burning car, Buckeye police say

The body of a man was discovered in a burning car Thursday morning near Southern Avenue and Apache Road.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The Buckeye Police Department is investigating the death of a man found in a burning car Thursday morning near Southern Avenue and Apache Road.

Officers were dispatched to calls of a car engulfed in flames at about 5 a.m. in the 24000 block of West Wayland Drive. Once firefighters extinguished the vehicle, the body of a man was found inside the car.

Buckeye police did not disclose the man's identity. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office is currently investigating how the man died.

The fire may have been started by a mechanical issue and its origin is not considered to be "suspicious," police said.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.