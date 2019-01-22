PHOENIX — The space between Dave Matthews and Arizona is about to get a lot smaller.

Dave Matthews Band announced they'll be stopping at Phoenix's Ak-Chin Pavilion as part of their North American Summer 2019 Tour on Friday, Sept. 13.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Arizona time Feb. 22. Members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association will have access to a special pre-sale at 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 24. Citi card members will also have access to a special pre-sale, which runs from 8 a.m. AZ time Feb. 19 through 8 p.m. Feb. 21.

Every ticket purchased unlocks a special unreleased live recording from DMB’s 2018 tour -- you can learn more about that promotion on the band's website.

You can also find the complete tour list, including dates at The Gorge, on DMB's website.

Our friends over at KXTV in Sacramento made a playlist for all the Dave heads out there.