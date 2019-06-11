BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The Department of Public Safety released dash camera video of a trooper-involved shooting in March, where one man died from the gunshot wounds and the trooper suffered minor injuries.

On March 9, a DPS trooper attempted to pull over a van driving at a high speed north of Interstate 10 on Jackrabbit Trail.

The van didn’t stop when the trooper attempted to pull them over. The van is seen trying to flee and then rolling over.

In the video, a man is seen coming out of the van and the trooper tells him several times not to move. The man doesn't comply with the trooper’s instructions and tries to run when the trooper discharges his taser gun.

The man gets up and runs away. As the trooper follows him, he keeps giving him directions to get on the ground.

Shots were fired and the trooper called for help.

DPS said the man shot at the trooper and the trooper returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect.

The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Jose German.

A second man, Adrian Carlos Campos, 40, fled the scene to be later taken into custody and booked into Fourth Avenue jail.

Campos was booked for shoplifting and criminal trespassing on March 18.

German had a history of arrests, according to DPS, including a felony warrant for failure to appear for sentencing due to drug-related charges.

