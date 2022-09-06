Cyclist killed after being hit by car in west Phoenix

The fatal crash was reported Tuesday morning near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

PHOENIX — A 32-year-old cyclist died Tuesday morning after he was struck by a car in west Phoenix.

Troy Rosales died at the scene of a collision near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road after he was hit by a moving vehicle at about 5 a.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

A woman driving the car stopped and remained at the scene until police arrived. She's not suspected of being impaired at the time of the crash, police said.

Rosales was riding his bicycle eastbound on the southside of Buckeye Road when the driver of the vehicle traveling in the same direction struck him. Police said the incident is still under investigation.

