The Phoenix Zoo affectionately titled their latest Facebook video “Cutest. Video. Ever.” And after watching it, I may have to agree.

Beaker the giant anteater is the zoo’s latest viral star after he was filmed taking a relaxing bubble bath.

According to the post, the bubbles used were Johnson’s “No More Tears,” Baby Bubble Bath, which is completely safe for animals. The post also explains that the bubbles offer key behavioral enrichment components in the form of new textures and smells.

Since its posting, the video has been viewed more than 21,000 times. Check out the video below or at the Phoenix Zoo's Facebook page.

© 2018 KPNX