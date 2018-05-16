PHOENIX - A Phoenix bridal shop has shuttered its doors leaving dozens of soon to be brides in a bind.

Pearl Bridal on 7th Street has closed unexpectedly. Customers showed up Tuesday to a lock and chain on the front gate.

The store’s website says the business is filing bankruptcy and apologized to customers.

The sudden closing has dozens and dozens of women scrambling to find a new gown for their weddings.

Several women contacted 12 News, telling us they’ve already paid for their dresses and are worried they won’t be able to get them.

One of those women is out more than $2,000, and another who talked to us is out $1,000.

At least one of the women is set to be married in two weeks. She is now left trying to find a new dress in just a few days.

The business is telling customers to be patient and that someone will be contacting them.

Unfortunately, at this point, it is unclear if refunds will be given.

12 News called the business, but nobody answered; the call went to voicemail.

