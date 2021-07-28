Critically endangered orangutan dies at Phoenix Zoo

A 15-year-old Bornean orangutan died over the weekend. The species normally has a lifespan of up to 45 years and is critically endangered.

The great ape named Daniel had chronic illnesses and recently developed pneumonia, according to keepers.

Zoo officials said Daniel suffered from severe chronic fibrosing pneumonia in both of his lungs.

Bornean orangutans are listed as a critically endangered species with populations in their native Asia on the decline due to deforestation, according to the Orangutan Foundation.

The highly intelligent apes normally have a lifespan of 35 to 45 years in the wild. Although keepers said respiratory illnesses are a common affliction for apes in captivity.

Daniel was born in 2006 and came to the Phoenix Zoo in late 2013 as part of the primate exhibit.

