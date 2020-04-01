PHOENIX — The envelope was supposed to contain Ashley Wolverton's son's expired passport, being sent back from the passport renewal office. The passport was there, along with a letter from the person who stole it.

"I start to read the letter," Wolverton said. "My mouth got so big and I'm like, 'What?'"

The letter begins "To Whoever You Are", and explains that the writer stole Wolverton's mail.

"You are lucky today that I checked your mailbox," the letter reads. "When I saw 'passport' I damn near leaped with joy. Then when I opened it and saw your adorable lil' man, my heart sank."

William PItts

The passport showed Wolverton's son when he was only a few months old. That picture, the letter said, was enough to change the thief's mind.

"I know, I know," the letter continues, "you're rolling your eyes at the criminal with a conscience."

The writer explained to Wolverton that many people would be happy to have a child's passport because they could steal the identity and probably not be caught until the child became an adult.

Instead, the letter warned Wolverton to be more careful with her mail.

"Please do not let mail like this be sent to your mailbox," the letter read. "Get a PO Box."

Ashley Wolverton

Wolverton's security camera caught a woman ringing her doorbell and handing over the mail to her husband. But Wolverton said she's never seen the woman before.

The US Postal Inspection Service confirmed they are investigating the case. Tampering with mail is a federal offense.

Wolverton said she's still concerned that, although her son's passport was returned, that the information on it could still have been stolen.