PHOENIX — When the dynamic duo Batman and Robin got the call to fight crime -- they headed to the bat cave.

Inspired by the 1960s Batman TV series -- kids with life challenges can be superheroes in the Colten Cowell Foundation Memorial Crime Fighting Cave.

“We bring them here and we give them a superhero experience. Where they can forget all the battles they've been fighting and just be the superhero for the evening,” said Erika Cowell, Co-founder and director of the Crime Fighting Cave.

“I love it. It's fun,” said Campbell Faulkner, who toured the Crime Fighting Cave three years ago and says it was life changing.

“There's a room where you can push all the buttons in the world," he said.

"Turn everything. Which there aren't too many rooms like that. Got to look at all the amazing cars. It's just amazing.”

There’s even a replica Batmobile.

“I have a lot of medical challenges and disorders and everything. Definitely not easy on a day to day basis," Faulkner said. "When you come here that basically goes out the window. You don't worry about that."

Now Silent Witness and the Colten Cowell Foundation have joined forces to raise money for both the crime fighting cave and silent witness through a fundraising raffle.

Not only do the young crusaders receive an awesome experience, they get to experience what giving back feels like.

“Those children are presented with checks to give back to charities who have helped them,” said Cowell.

