Crews working to recover body from Phoenix pond

Multiple people reported seeing a man slip underwater while swimming in the middle of the pond at Steele Indian School Park this afternoon.

PHOENIX — Rescue crews are working to pull a man's body from a pond at Steele Indian School Park Saturday afternoon. 

Multiple people reported seeing a man slip underwater while swimming in the middle of the pond around 4:45 p.m. He did not resurface. 

Firefighters and police are working to recover the man's body. 

Phoenix Fire said the body recovery operation will be lengthy because of safety concerns and the fact that they cannot see the man in the water.

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates when we learn more.

