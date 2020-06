Firefighters said forward growth has been stopped on a 100-acre brush fire in north Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Firefighters stopped the forward progress of a brush fire in north Phoenix Saturday evening.

The fire started in the dry vegetation near Cave Creek and Sonoran Desert roads and was fueled by strong winds.

It quickly spread to about 100 acres before the winds died down, allowing firefighters to stop its growth.

No structures are threatened at this time.