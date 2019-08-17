PHOENIX — It was a Christmas miracle -- but in August.

The famed mystery Christmas tree along Interstate 17 north of Phoenix was at risk of burning up when a brush fire broke out near the Sunset Point rest area early Friday.

But thanks to the quick actions of the Daisy Mountain Fire Department, the tree was saved from going up in flames.

"Good work!" a tweet from the department read.

The brush fire broke out about two miles north of the Sunset Point rest area around 10 a.m.

It closed the southbound lanes of the highway for a time, as well as restricted the northbound lanes to a single lane.

Delays from the closure and restrictions were eventually cleared up around 4 p.m.

The so-called mystery Christmas tree is an Arizona holiday tradition.

RELATED: The mystery of the decorated Christmas tree on I-17

Every December for the past 30 years, some unknown person or persons decorate the tree, which lies in the median of I-17 just north of Sunset Point.

The tree is adorned with glass ornaments, stuffed animals, flags, bows, candy canes, stockings, and -- of course -- a silver star to top it all off.