Crews working to rescue woman from floodwaters in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Crews are working to rescue a woman from floodwaters in a Scottsdale park Friday evening.

Crews from multiple fire agencies are working to rescue the person from a platform at the park as floodwaters rise around it.

Scottsdale fire said is attempting to use a helicopter to hoist her from the middle of the wash. Officials say she is not injured.

Scottsdale fire told 12News that the water is about 4 to 6 feet deep. They are currently coming up with a plan to safely retrieve the person.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

RIGHT NOW a woman is stuck in the middle of the Indian Bend Wash at El Dorado Park as heavy flood waters rush through.



