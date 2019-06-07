PHOENIX — A body was found in the Agua Fria river bottom after a brush fire that swept through the area overnight Thursday.

Officer Jaret Redfearn with the Avondale Police Department said fire crews found the body around 5:30 p.m. Friday near Van Buren Street.

Detectives were conducting an investigation late Friday.

The circumstances of the death and the person's identity were not immediately known.

Redfearn said they were not looking for any suspects at this time.

